Former Pro Bowl defensive back traded to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to bolster their secondary, and made a trade Saturday to acquire a former Pro Bowl selection.

The Eagles acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The two teams swapped draft picks, with the Eagles sending a sixth-round pick to Baltimore and getting a seventh-round pick back.

Not long ago, Alexander was regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro with the Green Bay Packers, but a series of injuries led the team to release him. The Ravens signed him with the backing of Lamar Jackson, Alexander’s former college teammate, but he only wound up playing two games for the team.

Alexander is still just 28, but injuries have clearly taken a toll on him. The Eagles likely are not going to rely heavily on him, but they did not give up much to get him.

The Eagles are clearly prioritizing secondary reinforcements. Alexander is the second cornerback the team has traded for this week as they look for some added depth and consistency behind Quinyon Mitchell.