Jaguars fan takes shot at Trent Baalke during trivia game

Trent Baalke is taking heat from all comers.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans intentionally targeted Baalke during the team’s season finale on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Jags fans did a “clown out” to protest Baalke, of whom they disapprove (details here).

Even when the team tried to operate a fan trivia question during the game, Baalke was targeted. The contestant was asked a question and answered it with “C, Fire Baalke” even though Baalke wasn’t one of the three choices.

Here’s how things are going in Jacksonville: as part of an in-stadium trivia game, a fan had 3 options to answer a question. Her response: “C. Fire Baalke.” (🎥: @TrevorlandPod) pic.twitter.com/5GCvcck2ti — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

That’s harsh.

Baalke has been with the Jags since 2020 and is in his first season as their general manager. He was known previously for clashing with Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco. Jags fans don’t want him anywhere near their team either.