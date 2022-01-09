Video: Jaguars fans in clown costumes taunt GM Trent Baalke

Jacksonville Jaguars fans promised to take a stand against the team’s poor management during their season finale on Sunday, and many of them delivered.

Thousands of Jaguars fans showed up to TIAA Bank Field for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts wearing clown accessories. Some just had red noses, while others were completely decked out in clown gear.

Last one of the season #dtwd pic.twitter.com/DxgPEGp20F — Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) January 9, 2022

The clown protest was organized in an effort to pressure the Jaguars to fire general manager Trent Baalke. Those who took part made that message clear very early in the game.

1 minute into the Jaguars game and the clowns are chanting “Fire Baalke” pic.twitter.com/HdS8YYug5Q — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) January 9, 2022

Jacksonville entered Week 18 with just two wins. The Jags will once again search for a new head coach this offseason, and Baalke’s presence has already reportedly hindered their search. Owner Shad Khan may have no choice but to fire the GM if he wants to attract decent head coach candidates. The fans are doing their part to make it happen.