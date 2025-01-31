Jaguars hire new defensive coordinator away from Packers’ staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a new coach to their staff and hired him away from the Green Bay Packers.

Anthony Campanile, who had served as the Packers’ linebackers coach/running game coordinator, is joining Liam Coen’s staff on the Jaguars as the AFC South squad’s new defensive coordinator.

Jacksonville went 4-13 this season and allowed 25.6 points per game, which ranked 27th out of 32 teams. Ryan Nielsen had served as a first-time defensive coordinator but only lasted one year in the position. He has since been replaced by Campanile.

The Jaguars are remaking their coaching staff. Head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor and Nielsen were among the coaches let go by the Jags.

Coen is the new head coach and still has an offensive coordinator to hire. Regardless of who that turns out to be, Coen said at his introductory press conference that he “absolutely” will call the plays.

Coach Coen confirms he will "absolutely" be calling plays.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/gOeeWfhNHl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 27, 2025

Campanile, 42, is from New Jersey and went to Rutgers, where he played defensive line and linebacker. He has been in the NFL since 2020, when he joined the Miami Dolphins’ staff as their linebackers coach. He was with them for four seasons and then spent this season with the Packers. Now Campanile is ascending to defensive coordinator, a role he only held solo when he coached in high school at Don Bosco Prep from 2007-2009.

This video of Campanile has given fans a glimpse of what the coach is like: