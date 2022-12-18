Rayshawn Jenkins beats Cowboys with incredible walk-off pick-six

Rayshawn Jenkins came up with a huge play during Week 15 on Sunday to help his Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.

The Jags and Cowboys were in OT tied at 34, and Jacksonville’s offense went 3-and-out to start the extra period. That gave the ball to Dallas, which only needed a field goal to win.

Thankfully for the Jags, Jenkins came through with a huge play.

Dallas had a 3rd-and-4 at their 47, and Dak Prescott threw a pass over the middle to Noah Brown. Brown bobbled the ball, and it was intercepted by Jenkins, who was in the right place at the right time. Jenkins returned the interception to the end zone for a walk-off touchdown to win the game 40-34.

JAGS PICK-SIX FOR THE WIN! 😱 What a game for Rayshawn Jenkins: ⭐️ 18 tackles

⭐️ 2 interceptions

⭐️ 1 pass breakup

⭐️ 1 walk-off pick-sixpic.twitter.com/ndO3PANYtQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2022

That was some crazy hands and awareness by Jenkins to not only make the interception, but then to also follow his blockers and return it to the house for the TD.

Jenkins was a monster and had 18 tackles and two interceptions, including his game-changing play. The Jags are now 6-8 and alive in the AFC South race, while Dallas is 10-4.

Jacksonville has won three of its last four games.