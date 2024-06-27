Jaguars owner has very harsh assessment of his team’s 2023 season

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan had a brutal assessment of his team’s performance down the stretch in 2023, and he pointed the finger at the entire organization.

The Jaguars started 8-3 and appeared on course to make the AFC playoffs, perhaps even as a division champion. However, they finished 1-5 and missed the postseason in what Khan referred to as an “organizational failure.”

“You fail as an organization,” Khan said Wednesday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I look at it as an organizational failure. … When we talk to the players — Trevor [ Lawrence ], Josh [ Allen], all of these players I talked to — it’s like, ‘How could this happen?'”

Khan added that the final stretch of the season “still stings,” but the organization has clearly moved on otherwise. They obviously have all the faith in the world in Trevor Lawrence based on what they paid him, and his late-season injury was a major catalyst in Jacksonville’s collapse.

One reason Khan might be a bit mystified is that he seemed to think he had it all figured out prior to the 2023 season. If anything, Khan should probably know now that nobody ever has “cracked the code” of the modern NFL.