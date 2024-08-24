 Skip to main content
Jahan Dotson sends warning to Commanders after being traded

August 24, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jahan Dotson in commanders jersey

The Washington Commanders dealt Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles two years after making him a first-round pick, and the wide receiver is not harboring any hard feelings — yet.

Dotson addressed reporters on Saturday for the first time since the trade following the Eagles’ preseason finale, and emphasized that he understands that the NFL is a business. He was very respectful of the Commanders as well, but did leave them with one big warning.

“It was kind of just something that happens,” Dotson said. “These things happen all the time in the NFL. I’m not going to take it personal until I see Washington.”

One can hardly blame Dotson for that stance. Fortunately for him, the two teams are division rivals, so he will get to see them twice this year.

After a very promising rookie season, Dotson stagnated last year, and was clearly struggling to lock down the No. 2 receiver role in Washington. In Philadelphia, he will have the chance to be the third option behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

