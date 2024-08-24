Jahan Dotson sends warning to Commanders after being traded

The Washington Commanders dealt Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles two years after making him a first-round pick, and the wide receiver is not harboring any hard feelings — yet.

Dotson addressed reporters on Saturday for the first time since the trade following the Eagles’ preseason finale, and emphasized that he understands that the NFL is a business. He was very respectful of the Commanders as well, but did leave them with one big warning.

"I'm not going to take it personal until I see Washington" — Jahan Dotson spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Eagles on Saturday following the Birds' preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/qCc2LHpAGR — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 24, 2024

“It was kind of just something that happens,” Dotson said. “These things happen all the time in the NFL. I’m not going to take it personal until I see Washington.”

One can hardly blame Dotson for that stance. Fortunately for him, the two teams are division rivals, so he will get to see them twice this year.

After a very promising rookie season, Dotson stagnated last year, and was clearly struggling to lock down the No. 2 receiver role in Washington. In Philadelphia, he will have the chance to be the third option behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.