Jake Browning has confident quote on taking over as Bengals QB

Jake Browning will take over quarterback duties for the Cincinnati Bengals for the rest of the season after Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. One thing that is already clear is that Browning is not at all lacking in confidence.

Browning dropped a series of confident quotes on Wednesday when meeting with the media ahead of his first career start. The 27-year-old pointed out he has always been praised as an athlete, and made a strong defense of his track record.

Jake Browning: “Every level I’ve played at, I’ve won. There’s something to be said for that.” “I’ve always been called sneaky athletic. I don’t know where the sneaky part comes from.” “Always been accurate. Never been afraid to air it out.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 22, 2023

Browning is not necessarily wrong. He was a four-year starter at Washington, and the Huskies won at least 10 games in each of his last three seasons. That was five years ago, however, and he is untested at the NFL level.

Burrow is out for the season and the playoffs as well, so if the Bengals are going to get anywhere, Browning will have to back up his confidence with solid play.