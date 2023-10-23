Jalen Carter blames his ridiculous flop on LeBron James

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter claimed on Sunday that he had channeled his inner-LeBron James against the Miami Dolphins. Carter was not referring to the 4-time NBA MVP’s basketball abilities.

Carter had arguably the flop of the NFL season during the second quarter of the Eagles-Dolphins contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Carter got tangled up with Miami offensive lineman Austin Jackson following a Dolphins run play. Carter continued shoving Jackson after the play was called dead. Jackson responded by smacking Carter’s helmet with his left hand. The 315-pound Eagles rookie inexplicably took a dive after the light contact from Jackson’s swing (video here).

Both Jackson and Carter were assessed with offsetting personal fouls following the fracas.

The Eagles lineman was asked about his acting job after the Eagles’ 31-17 win against the Dolphins. Carter told reporters that he drew inspiration from LeBron.

“I was just thinking about LeBron! I was like, ‘Oh, what would LeBron do?'” said a grinning Carter.

James is considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation. However, the Los Angeles Lakers star has also been branded as a notorious flopper throughout his career. Even the NBA has previously warned James against excessive flopping in the past.

Given that James is an avid NFL fan, Carter’s cheeky callout will probably reach the Lakers star sooner rather than later.