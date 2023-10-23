Jalen Carter has flop of NFL season against Dolphins

Forget an Academy Award because Jalen Carter might have just put himself in the running for a Razzie on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Carter had the flop of the decade against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. On a Dolphins run play in the second quarter, Carter got into it with Miami offensive lineman Austin Jackson. Carter threw a couple of extracurricular shoves at Jackson’s helmet area, and Jackson responded by jack-knifing Carter a bit around the neck. In an acting job that would make Tommy Wiseau blush, Carter dramatically flung his body backwards into the turf in reaction.

Check it out.

Someone get Jalen Carter an Oscar for this flop 😅🏆 pic.twitter.com/vUGUu46je7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2023

Both players were hit with individual unnecessary roughness penalties, which offset and allowed the Dolphins to continue their drive unimpeded. They would finish it off with a Tua Tagovailoa deep shot to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown to close out the half, pulling them to within a score of the Eagles (17-10).

The No. 9 overall pick Carter is still a very respectable talent who is the current frontrunner to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. But that embarrassing sequence just put him in the pantheon of flops along with this other football player.