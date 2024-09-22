 Skip to main content
Jalen Carter, Tyrann Mathieu get into it at end of Eagles-Saints game

September 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jalen Carter being held back

Jalen Carter and Tyrann Mathieu got into it late in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday.

Philly’s Reed Blankenship got an interception to secure the win on an impressive play in the final minute. Carter was one of the defensive linemen who had converged on Derek Carr to create some pressure on the play.

The former Georgia star could be seen on Philly’s sideline taunting New Orleans players afterwards. Nick Sirianni and other Eagles personnel had to hold Carter back.

Mathieu was one of the Saints players who had engaged with Carter’s trash talk.

Carter had a big game. He had four tackles — 2 for a loss — two passes defended and a quarterback hit. Mathieu had 7 tackles in the game.

