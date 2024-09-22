Jalen Carter, Tyrann Mathieu get into it at end of Eagles-Saints game

Jalen Carter and Tyrann Mathieu got into it late in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday.

Philly’s Reed Blankenship got an interception to secure the win on an impressive play in the final minute. Carter was one of the defensive linemen who had converged on Derek Carr to create some pressure on the play.

The former Georgia star could be seen on Philly’s sideline taunting New Orleans players afterwards. Nick Sirianni and other Eagles personnel had to hold Carter back.

Jalen Carter was just a little fired up at the end of the game for the @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zgBD1ge7p5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2024

Mathieu was one of the Saints players who had engaged with Carter’s trash talk.

Carter had a big game. He had four tackles — 2 for a loss — two passes defended and a quarterback hit. Mathieu had 7 tackles in the game.