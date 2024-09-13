Jalen Hurts announces big personal news

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his longtime girlfriend have shared some big personal news.

In a story that was published by Essence on Friday, Hurts and his girlfriend Bry Burrows announced that they recently got engaged.

Hurts proposed during the offseason, confirming the suspicions of those who saw Burrows wearing a large engagement ring when she attended the Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil last week.

Hurts and Burrow met when the two attended the University of Alabama. They dated off and on while in school and went public with their relationship just last year.

Though Hurts has not shared many details of his private life, he was spotted on the field with Burrows after the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game last season.

The Eagles defeated the Packers 34-29 in Week 1. Hurts went 20/34 for 278 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 33 yards on 13 attempts. The Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 3.