Jalen Hurts had 4-word message after Eagles beat Rams

Jalen Hurts shared a 4-word message in his postgame interview after his Philadelphia Eagles clinched a spot in the NFC Championship.

Hurts’ Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game. Hurts went 15/20 for 128 yards as a passer, but he rushed 7 times for 70 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles rushed for 285 yards and 3 TDs during the snowy game.

The Eagles were the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will host the NFC Championship game now that the Detroit Lions have been eliminated.

Asked during his postgame interview with Melissa Stark on NBC about reaching the conference championship, Hurts had a four-word message.

“It comes through Philly,” Hurts said.

“That means everything for this city, this team. We got everything we want in front of us, taking it a game and a day at a time. We’ll go enjoy this one and move on to the next.”

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley caught up with Melissa Stark after a snowy win to move on to the NFC Championship.

The Eagles will host the Commanders in the NFC Championship game. The teams split their head-to-head meetings during the regular season. Philly beat Washington 26-18 in Week 11. The Commanders won 36-33 in their Week 16 rematch, though Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that game.