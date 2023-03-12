 Skip to main content
Report: Jalen Ramsey chose Dolphins over 1 team

March 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jalen Ramsey at the Pro Bowl

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams (5) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, apparently leaving at least one other team out in the cold.

The Detroit Lions were also involved in trade talks for Ramsey, according to Jordan Schulz of The Score. However, the Dolphins were always regarded as the most likely destination, and seem to have been Ramsey’s choice as well.

The Dolphins gave up tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick to get Ramsey. The Lions presumably could have matched the quality of that package, but the Rams seemingly wanted to send Ramsey to a destination that he was most favorable toward.

Detroit was among the first teams linked to Ramsey when it became clear the Rams were making him available via trade. They will now have to look elsewhere, but can at least take solace in the fact that he will be heading to the AFC instead of to an NFC rival.

