Report: Jalen Ramsey chose Dolphins over 1 team

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, apparently leaving at least one other team out in the cold.

The Detroit Lions were also involved in trade talks for Ramsey, according to Jordan Schulz of The Score. However, the Dolphins were always regarded as the most likely destination, and seem to have been Ramsey’s choice as well.

Sources: #Lions were among the other teams interested in #Rams All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey as well, but the #Dolphins were the best fit and destination for Ramsey all along. @theScore — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins gave up tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick to get Ramsey. The Lions presumably could have matched the quality of that package, but the Rams seemingly wanted to send Ramsey to a destination that he was most favorable toward.

Detroit was among the first teams linked to Ramsey when it became clear the Rams were making him available via trade. They will now have to look elsewhere, but can at least take solace in the fact that he will be heading to the AFC instead of to an NFC rival.