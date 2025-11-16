Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Ramsey ejected for throwing a punch

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey was ejected from Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Ramsey and Chase got into a scuffle following a play during Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Ramsey seemed to lose his cool and threw a punch at Chase, prompting a flag and an ejection.

While not the most forceful punch in the world, Ramsey did it while standing directly near two officials. Pushing and shoving followed, including Chase grabbing hold of Ramsey’s facemask and holding on, but only Ramsey’s actions were deemed to be worthy of an ejection.

Ramsey is a fiery competitor, and he has even thrown a punch at one of his own teammates before. The Steelers are already dealing with a lot of defensive back injuries, though, so the team really needed him to keep his cool here.

Based on some recent precedent, Ramsey may be facing a one-game suspension for his actions.

