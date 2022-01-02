Video: Jalen Ramsey throws punch at teammate Taylor Rapp

Tempers flared early in Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, leading to a physical altercation between two players. Those players happened to be on the same team.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey threw a swing at teammate Taylor Rapp during Baltimore’s first offensive possession of the game. It’s unclear what led to the exchange, but Ramsey was clearly furious about something. The two players had to be separated by teammates.

It’s rare to see two teammates going at one another on the field like that. What made the altercation even more bizarre is that it took place so early in the game. We saw a Washington player throw a punch at a teammate on the sideline last week (video here), but that was in the middle of a blowout loss.

The Rams will almost certainly downplay the incident, but that was embarrassing.