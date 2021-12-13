Jalen Ramsey vents frustration after being ruled out Monday

Jalen Ramsey was one of two Los Angeles Rams players added to the Reserve/COVID list just hours before Monday’s divisional showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. To say he was unhappy with that would be an understatement.

Ramsey tweeted his reaction to the news ahead of Monday’s game, making clear that he feels fine and isn’t entirely pleased with the process.

“Wish I could be out there tonight…this is some bull—-,” Ramsey tweeted. “I’m pissed off but Go Rams tho.”

Ramsey added that he feels “fine/normal” but told anyone paying attention “don’t hmu please.”

The star cornerback will inevitably be frustrated to be ruled out of such a big game after a full week of preparation. We don’t know if Ramsey is taking issue with the protocols, as one NBA star recently did, or if he’s just fuming over the circumstances. You could hardly blame him if it’s the latter.