Jalen Ramsey goes viral after sharing dog’s bad haircut

We’ve all had the misfortune of getting a less than stellar haircut and sometimes that extends to those around us — even our pets. Just ask Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Earlier this week, Ramsey brought his bernedoodle mix to the groomer for a trim and cleanup. The result? Well, let’s just say it’s not what Ramsey or his dog, LG, were expecting.

After returning home from the groomers, Ramsey posted a picture of his poor pup to Twitter. The dog is seen wearing a hoodie to cover up what Ramsey believes is a travesty. At first glance, it really doesn’t seem that bad.

Y’all pray for my dog. Ain’t nothing wrong with him, he just ugly 😂

LG got his first bad haircut since the groomer don’t listen to instructions, so now he rockin the hoodie lol… he don’t even look like the same dog anymore. This ain’t no bernadoodle look smh. Still love him tho pic.twitter.com/NI8Sx1ppVS — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 11, 2021

When you compare that picture to a previous picture of the dog however, it becomes apparent why the Rams cornerback finds the whole situation humorous.

Sometimes just sitting outside gives ya peace ☮️ 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/MPAa0pYeFH — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 6, 2021

Ramsey isn’t kidding. It genuinely does not even look like the same dog. Poor LG.

“He don’t even feel the same, either,” Ramsey wrote in a later tweet. “His whole swag off. I feel bad for him.”

Luckily, hair grows back and sooner rather than later, everything will return to normal. But for Ramsey, LG and the rest of their family, this viral moment will be forever immortalized through pictures and social media.

And the groomer? Ramsey says this haircut is going to be on the house.