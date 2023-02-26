Jalen Ramsey reportedly linked to 1 NFC team

The Los Angeles Rams may look to part ways with Jalen Ramsey in the coming days, and it sounds like a favorite to land the the star cornerback has emerged.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Detroit Lions have come up “fairly often” in league circles when discussing a potential Ramsey trade. The Las Vegas Raiders may also have interest.

“This could be a hot market on the trade front. The Rams are talking calls here, so I’ve talked to some teams this weekend to see what’s going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Rob Goldberg. “It’s just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the GM there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey’s game, they need cornerback help. They’ve been sort of a build through the draft team, but could be one to watch. Las Vegas Raiders need help there, so Ramsey, with his skillset, only 28 years old, even though he’s due $17 million should have some suitors.”

Ramsey has a $25 million salary cap hit next season. The Rams are coming off a 5-12 year, so they may feel that is too much money to tie up in one veteran player when they have other needs to address. A report on Friday said the Rams are fielding calls about Ramsey and it is likely that they will trade the six-time Pro Bowl defensive back.

Ramsey had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season. The Rams already cleared some salary by getting rid of Bobby Wagner earlier this week.

Though his cap number is high, Ramsey is still viewed as a shutdown corner. Several teams would likely want to add him depending on what the Rams are seeking in terms of draft-pick compensation.

Ramsey seems to be having fun with the trade rumors.