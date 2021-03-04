Jalen Ramsey offers noteworthy prediction on Deshaun Watson situation

Deshaun Watson has held his ground since informing the Houston Texans he wants to be traded, and Jalen Ramsey does not see that changing. Considering the connection Watson and Ramsey have, the All-Pro cornerback’s opinion on the subject holds plenty of weight.

Ramsey was a guest on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast this week with Jim Trotter and Thomas Warren. He was asked about Watson’s trade demand, and he said he is confident the quarterback is not bluffing.

“I highly doubt he will suit up in a Texans’ uniform again,” Ramsey said, via NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “He’s extremely serious.”

Why is that noteworthy? Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, also represents Ramsey. It was with the help of Mulugheta that Ramsey forced his way out of Jacksonville, so he has been there before and probably knows more about Watson’s mindset than most.

The Texans insist they are not going to trade Watson, but that stance could eventually change. One of the latest reports we heard about Watson’s mindset made it clear he wants nothing to do with Houston. If he holds firm, he will probably get his way sooner rather than later.