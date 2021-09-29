Jalen Ramsey had cool message for Tom Brady after game

Jalen Ramsey had a cool message for Tom Brady after facing him on Sunday.

Ramsey is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, while Brady is the best quarterback ever and still among the best in the league. In Week 3, Ramsey’s Los Angeles Rams got the best of Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 34-24.

Brady shook hands with his opponents after the loss and had an exchange with Ramsey.

Ramsey shared with Brady how much respect he has for the veteran.

Ramsey also told Brady, “I just love playing against you.”

Ramsey didn’t say that because he has Brady’s number, or because Brady stinks and he gets to pad his stats against him. He said it because the best love facing the best competition and being tested against the best. Facing the greatest forces one to elevate their game. It seems like Ramsey relished the challenge.