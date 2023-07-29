New Saints RB takes aim at favorite New Orleans food item

New Saints running back Jamaal Williams isn’t exactly endearing himself to the team’s fans with his commentary on the local cuisine.

Williams signed with the Saints in March on a three-year deal. He’s already offending the fans in the area with his hot takes on the local food.

In April, people could not believe the way Williams was eating crawfish.

A few months later, Williams offered a hot take about beignets, which are regarded as a New Orleans treat.

When asked by a reporter if he had finally tried some beignets, Williams responded with disappointment.

Jamaal Williams is “not impressed” by the beignets in New Orleans 😅 pic.twitter.com/rFO7S1HqoT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 28, 2023

“Yeah, not impressed,” Williams said of beignets. “It’s just a funnel cake. I’m sorry … I just got here … but in California, we just call ’em funnel cakes. I tasted it. Tastes just like a funnel cake. It’s good though — if you like funnel cakes.”

Not only is Williams not impressed with beignets, but the running back added to his disrespect of the treat by mispronouncing the name of the food.

Beignets are a popular breakfast/dessert item in New Orleans. They are deep fried pastries served with powdered sugar, not unlike a donut or funnel cake (as Williams mentioned).

If Williams isn’t pleasing the fans with his food takes, he might have to work hard to change their opinion of him through his play on the field.