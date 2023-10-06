 Skip to main content
NFL makes decision on potential Jamal Adams discipline

October 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jamal Adams without a helmet

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has made a final call on potential discipline for Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams over his actions on Monday.

The league will not discipline Adams for yelling at a league-appointed independent concussion doctor during Monday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The league reviewed the incident and also took note of Adams’ public apology in making the decision.

Adams lost his cool with the independent concussion doctor on the sideline after being evaluated for a head injury early in Monday’s game. Adams was playing in his first game in 13 months, and lasted just one series before taking a knee to the head and being pulled out of the game for a concussion check.

Adams issued a public apology for his actions on Wednesday and praised the doctor’s work.

Given the circumstances of the injury, as well as the potential side effects of a head injury, Adams’ response is somewhat understandable, even if nobody would condone it. The league made the right call here.

Jamal Adams
