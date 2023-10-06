NFL makes decision on potential Jamal Adams discipline

The NFL has made a final call on potential discipline for Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams over his actions on Monday.

The league will not discipline Adams for yelling at a league-appointed independent concussion doctor during Monday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The league reviewed the incident and also took note of Adams’ public apology in making the decision.

After reviewing the incident and seeing Jamal Adams’ apology, the NFL has decided not to discipline the Seahawks’ safety for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

Adams lost his cool with the independent concussion doctor on the sideline after being evaluated for a head injury early in Monday’s game. Adams was playing in his first game in 13 months, and lasted just one series before taking a knee to the head and being pulled out of the game for a concussion check.

Adams issued a public apology for his actions on Wednesday and praised the doctor’s work.

Given the circumstances of the injury, as well as the potential side effects of a head injury, Adams’ response is somewhat understandable, even if nobody would condone it. The league made the right call here.