Joe Douglas denies making Jamal Adams contract promise

Jamal Adams pushed for a trade from the New York Jets after he said the organization reneged on a promise to offer him a new contract. Jets general manager Joe Douglas is adamant that nobody ever made such a promise.

Douglas said Monday that he “never” promised Adams a contract offer, and affirmed that his initial intention was to keep the star safety a “Jet for life.”

On #Jets conf call, Joe Douglas disputes that he reneged on promise to Jamal Adams: "I never promised him an offer." Of the Adams as "Jet for life" talk, Douglas said, "That certainly was the play when I first arrived here." — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) July 27, 2020

Things seemed to go downhill at the trade deadline in 2019, when Adams accused the Jets of going behind his back to shop him after they considered offers for him. While things seemed to temporarily be smoothed over, everything erupted again recently when Adams demanded a trade over his lack of a contract extension. That led the Jets to ship Adams to Seattle for a package headlined by two first-round picks.

Someone is either misrepresenting the other’s position or simply not remembering things properly. Ultimately, it really doesn’t matter, as both sides are rid of each other now.