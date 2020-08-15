Jamal Adams takes shot at Gregg Williams over recent comments

Jamal Adams isn’t going to take it lightly if one of his former New York Jets coaches takes shots at him publicly.

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Thursday that Adams “might get bored” playing in the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive scheme, suggesting that the Seahawks don’t have their safeties do as much as Williams does in New York.

After Seattle coach Pete Carroll responded to Williams, Adams weighed in on Twitter with a comment of his own.

That’s probably the way it’s going to be going forward. Whether it was a ploy to get traded or his true feelings, Adams made it quite clear that he didn’t like the organization and he didn’t like his coaches. If Williams is going to sound off about Adams in the media, Adams is going to come right back at him.