Ja’Marr Chase admits he’s nervous to work with Randy Moss

Ja’Marr Chase has been putting up some Randy Moss-like numbers in the NFL and has enormous respect for the Hall of Famer. But working out with Moss might not be happening anytime soon.

Chase had 14 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in his Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. His big game helped him join Moss as the only players with 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in their first four NFL seasons.

Chase was told about his accomplishment during a postgame interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. Chase was amazed to be in the same class as Moss and then shared how the Hall of Famer has wanted to work with him.

“It’s a blessing to be in that same conversation,” Chase said in response. “I always wanted to work out with him. I’ve been a little nervous too because I know he (sic) hard on his son. He’s been trying to get me to work with him for the longest.”

Chase was teammates with Randy’s son Thaddeus Moss on LSU’s national championship team in 2019. Moss had 47 catches for 570 yards and 4 touchdowns that season. But according to Chase, Randy was very hard on his son.

Randy is dealing with a health issue. Maybe once he gets past that, he will have a talk with Chase. Chase does seem to be thriving even without any help from Randy.