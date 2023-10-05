 Skip to main content
Ja’Marr Chase reveals Zac Taylor’s response to his viral quote

October 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
JaMarr chase without a helmet

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase garnered some attention after Sunday’s loss that seemed to involve him venting some frustration with the team’s situation. They did not go unnoticed by those in the building, either.

Chase attracted attention for stating that he was “always f—ing open” after a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The comments were taken by some as evidence of frustration on Chase’s part, though a full reading of the remarks suggested that they were anything but.

That is apparently how Bengals coach Zac Taylor saw it as well. Chase said Thursday that he had initially feared that he would get in trouble for his comments, but that Taylor outright told him it was a “great f—ing interview.”

The Bengals are 1-3, though there may be some hope that things will soon get better. Regardless, whatever is being said in public clearly is not causing rifts in the Cincinnati locker room.

