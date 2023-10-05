Ja’Marr Chase reveals Zac Taylor’s response to his viral quote

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase garnered some attention after Sunday’s loss that seemed to involve him venting some frustration with the team’s situation. They did not go unnoticed by those in the building, either.

Chase attracted attention for stating that he was “always f—ing open” after a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The comments were taken by some as evidence of frustration on Chase’s part, though a full reading of the remarks suggested that they were anything but.

That is apparently how Bengals coach Zac Taylor saw it as well. Chase said Thursday that he had initially feared that he would get in trouble for his comments, but that Taylor outright told him it was a “great f—ing interview.”

Ja’Marr said Zac called him into his office Monday morning and he thought he was in trouble after the “I’m always F’in open” quote. First thing Zac said: Great F’in interview” Ja’Marr said he had never heard Zac cuss before and was relieved. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 5, 2023

The Bengals are 1-3, though there may be some hope that things will soon get better. Regardless, whatever is being said in public clearly is not causing rifts in the Cincinnati locker room.