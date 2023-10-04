Joe Burrow offers encouraging take on his calf injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has spent the 2023 season playing hurt, but based on his comments on Wednesday, the worst may be behind him.

Burrow told reporters on Wednesday that this week marks the best he has felt after playing in a game all season, which he considers cause for optimism.

Joe Burrow: "This is the best I've felt after a game, so I'm optimistic." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 4, 2023

Burrow hurt his calf during training camp and missed all of preseason. Though he asserted he was healthy enough to play once the season started, he has not looked it, even though he has started all four of the team’s games. The Bengals are just 1-3 so far, with Burrow throwing just two touchdown passes over that period.

In late September, Burrow finally conceded that his calf is a problem and he could re-injure it, but that helping the team was too important for him to sit out. That may be fair, but given the quality of his play so far, it’s fair to ask how much help he is providing.