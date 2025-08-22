Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart team up to ‘Eat a Dub’ during preseason game

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart seems to have learned a lot from Jameis Winston this preseason — even the art of “eating a dub.”

Dart and Winston each threw a touchdown pass during the Giants’ 42-10 preseason win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. With New York leading 14-10 in the third quarter, Dart decided it was not too early to feed his veteran teammate a W.

Dart held his hand in the shape of a W, and Winston stared right into the television camera while pretending to bite it.

One thing Jameis Winston is gonna do, he's gonna eat a dub pic.twitter.com/HhQHWrkKca — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 22, 2025

Winston is known for his many quirks, and one of them is his “Eat a Dub” gesture. Winston first spoke about eating a W during one of his wild pregame speeches when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the video here.

Dart went 6/12 for 81 yards and a touchdown in the win over New England. Winston was 4/8 for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Dart and Winston may be in direct competition for their role on the Giants ahead of Week 1, but it looks like they have already established a good relationship with one another.