Jameis Winston could be out for season with ‘significant’ knee injury

October 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jameis Winston with a helmet on

Jameis Winston was knocked out of Sunday’s New Orleans Saints 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. It sounds like the injury is very serious.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said after the game that the injury was “significant.”

“He felt something and he’s on crutches right now,” Payton said of Winston.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said that Winston’s season is in jeopardy.

FOX’s Jay Glazer says the Saints fear Winston has significant ligament damage.

Winston was 6/10 for 56 yards and a touchdown pass before departing. He also had 40 rushing yards. The 27-year-old quarterback is in his second season with the Saints and having a big season prior to the injury.

Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill, who was unavailable in Week 8, would compete for snaps as long as Winston is out.

.

