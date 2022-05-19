Reporter provides update on Jameis Winston’s rehab

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL during Week 8 of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has continued to make significant progress towards returning for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday reported that Winston recently began planting and throwing off of his surgically-repaired left ACL while running play-action.

Saints QB Jameis Winston is progressing on his ACL rehab, and he recently began planting and throwing off playaction. Saints will likely take it easy with him this offseason but he's working as if he'll be a full go for training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 18, 2022

“Saints QB Jameis Winston is progressing on his ACL rehab,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Saints will likely take it easy with him this offseason but he’s working as if he’ll be a full go for training camp.”

This is nothing but good news for the Saints, who re-signed Winston to a two-year deal this offseason to be the team’s starter.

Winston proved to be a serviceable heir to Drew Brees before his knee injury. In seven games last season, the 28-year-old threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions.

If Winston experiences a setback, the Saints can turn to another veteran quarterback they signed this offseason.

With a stacked wide receiver group featuring Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave, Winston is poised for a big comeback season.