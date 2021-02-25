Jameis Winston expected to replace Drew Brees as Saints’ quarterback?

The New Orleans Saints are expected to enter next season without Drew Brees as their starting quarterback. The future Hall of Famer is widely expected to retire and even reworked his contract amid that expectation.

The big question is: who will replace him?

Taysom Hill succeeded in a short period of time last season, while Jameis Winston took more of a backseat. But one Saints player believes Winston is more likely to be the guy next season.

Saints defensive star Cameron Jordan said on Morten Andersen’s “Great Dane Nation” podcast that he believes Winston is up next.

“Jameis Winston up next I believe is what (head coach) Sean Payton said,” Jordan said on the podcast, via The Score.

Winston signed a 1-year deal with New Orleans last year and is a free agent, while Hill is under contract with New Orleans. So the Saints still need to re-sign Winston.

Payton has reportedly been excited about Winston and has praised him recently.

Winston passed for a league-high 5,109 yards when he was a starter for Tampa Bay in 2019, but he also had a league-worst 30 interceptions. Any success he has in New Orleans would depend on his ability to cut down on the turnovers while still being able to move the ball.