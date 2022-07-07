Jameis Winston takes step forward in his recovery

Jameis Winston has been rehabbing for several months after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last year, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback took another big step forward this week.

Winston shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed him working through some throwing drills without a brace on his left knee. He took two-step drops and threw passes in the rain. You can see the clip below:

Winston had surgery on his knee last November. He had been wearing a brace during OTAs and minicamp and will likely wear it throughout the 2022 season. Still, it is a positive sign that he is able to work through drills without the brace.

In seven games last season, Winston threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions. The 28-year-old played well in place of the injured Drew Brees.

The Saints signed another veteran quarterback this offseason, but the plan has always been for Winston to start. If he continues on his current path, he may be ready for Week 1.