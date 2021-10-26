 Skip to main content
Watch: Jameis Winston yells at Tre’Quan Smith after play

October 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jameis Winston Trequan Smith

Jameis Winston was heated with teammate Tre’Quan Smith after a failed third-down play in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

Winston’s New Orleans Saints were tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a 3rd-and-12 situation and sent four receivers out on a pass play. Winston’s pass was batted down, and the Saints ended up punting.

After the third down play, Winston ripped into Smith on the sideline. He seemed to be furious with Smith, possibly for not lining up in the correct spot.

Prior to the play, Winston seemed like he had to direct Smith where to go.

Saints reporter Jeff Duncan said that head coach Sean Payton was also upset with Smith.

Smith was playing his first game of the season since being activated from injured reserve. He definitely did not seem to be on the same page his his quarterback.

Winston confirmed as much after the game.

