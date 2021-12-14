James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors.

James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.

Conner was tackled in the middle of the field and came up slowly. He would have exited the field if the Cardinals weren’t facing a running clock with no timeouts. Instead, he stayed in the game and was limping on the final play.

After Kyler Murray was sacked to end the game, ESPN’s cameras briefly flashed Conner down on the field.

Conner rushed 13 times for 31 yards and scored two touchdowns in the game. He was used very effectively catching passes against the Rams. He had nine catches for 94 yards and caught every single one of his targets.

The 26-year-old running back now has 16 touchdowns on the season. He has been a valuable player for Arizona, and his absence would hurt the team.