Jared Goff’s girlfriend named finalist for SI Swim Search

Sports Illustrated has revealed its annual “Swim Search” finalists, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s girlfriend is one of them.

SI this revealed the 15 finalists who are hoping to land a spot in the publication’s annual Swimsuit Issue. Christen Harper is among the Final 15. She said in an Instagram post that she has fulfilled a lifelong dream by shooting with the magazine.

Harper, a model and actress, has been dating Goff for quite some time. The two were together back in 2019 when Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, which is when we introduced her to you.

Harper has four credits on her IMDB page, but it sounds like shooting for the SI Swimsuit Issue is as exciting for her as any acting gig she has landed.

