Jared Goff had some big trash talk for Aaron Rodgers

Everyone in the NFC North has to be thrilled that Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, but Jared Goff says he would not have minded if the four-time MVP stuck around.

Goff attended the Detroit Lions’ draft party at Ford Field on Thursday night. He sat down for a lighthearted interview in front of fans and was asked what his reaction was “when Aaron Rodgers finally got his a– out of this division.” Goff took the high road at first before getting a rise out of those in attendance.

Jared Goff on Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets: “I kind of wish he was still here just so we could beat him twice a year.” (via @DSprtsCommenter)

pic.twitter.com/aJiVunXzVd — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) April 28, 2023

“I wish him the best in New York and I’m sure he’ll do a great job there. But, I kind of wish he was still here just so we could beat him twice a year,” Goff said.

Goff was exaggerating a bit, but he did have success against the Green Bay Packers when Rodgers was there. The Lions won both of their games against the Packers last season. They split the two games the year before, so Goff was 3-1 head-to-head against Rodgers during their time in the NFC North together.

Rodgers dominated the NFC North for years and even taunted opposing fans over it. The Lions are not on the Jets’ schedule next season, but you can bet Rodgers will remember what Goff said if the two ever face one another again.