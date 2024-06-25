Jared Goff, wife Christen Harper get married

Jared Goff continues to have a special offseason.

Not only did the Detroit Lions quarterback sign a 4-year, $212 million contract extension this offseason, but he also married his now-wife Christen Harper.

Goff and Harper were married in a small ceremony at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, Calif. on Sunday.

Jared Goff, Christen Harper Get Married At Intimate Ceremony | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/T3MA7sjHVU — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2024

Goff and Harper began dating in 2019 after meeting through the exclusive dating app, Raya. They got engaged in 2022 and are now married.

Harper is a model and a huge supporter of her husband. She is often seen wearing Detroit Lions gear at his games.

The 31-year-old Harper has been together with Goff since his time with the Los Angeles Rams was ending and through his trade to the Detroit Lions. She has seen both the ups and downs the 29-year-old QB has endured and has been with him during that time. Now they are officially married.