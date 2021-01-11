Jared Veldheer making postseason history with unusual feat

Offensive lineman Jared Veldheer played in a playoff game on Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts. After his team was eliminated, he’ll be playing again this weekend in another playoff game for a different team. Yes, you read that right.

Veldheer, who started for the Colts in Saturday’s loss to Buffalo, has signed with the Green Bay Packers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this makes Veldheer the first player in NFL history to play two postseason games with two different teams.

So how is this allowed? Veldheer is a member of the Colts’ practice squad, meaning he is still eligible to be signed by any team. With the Packers in need of offensive line help following a major season-ending injury, making the move for Veldheer made sense.

Veldheer is in his 11th NFL season. He also has some familiarity with the Packers, having played in two games for them in 2019.