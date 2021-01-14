Jared Veldheer tests positive for COVID-19 after joining Packers

Jared Veldheer was expected to make some postseason history this weekend, but that will be on hold.

Veldheer was signed by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, two days after competing for the Indianapolis Colts in their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was expected to become the first player to play for two different teams in the same postseason, but there is an issue.

Veldheer was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Packers. According to Packers reporter Tom Silverstein, Veldheer tested negative on Monday before entering the team’s facility. However, his Tuesday test showed up as positive.

Source said that Veldheer had tested negative Monday before being allowed to enter the #Packers facility and so that means the positive reading came from a Tues. morning test. He practiced w/the team and took part in meetings Tues., but tracing must have shown no close contacts. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 13, 2021

The results of Veldheer’s Tuesday test must not have come until later, because he was allowed to participate in a walk-through with the team that day. Veldheer did not practice with the team on Wednesday, and he was not deemed to have had any close contacts on the team.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman played in two games for the Packers in 2019.