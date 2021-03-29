 Skip to main content
Jarran Reed joins Chiefs on 1-year deal

March 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an addition to their defense.

Defensive lineman Jarran Reed agreed to a 1-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The deal is for $5 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $7 million.

Reed was drafted No. 49 overall by Seattle in 2016. He had 50 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 2018, which was his best season. He had 38 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for Seattle.

Reed was in a contract dispute with the Seahawks and ultimately got released on Friday. Just two days later, he has a deal with the defending AFC champions. He will likely be a part of Kansas City’s rotation on the defensive line.

