Jarrett Stidham already emulating Tom Brady in one key way

The New England Patriots will have a new quarterback in 2020, but that new quarterback may be taking some cues from Tom Brady already.

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, considered the likely successor to Brady with the Patriots, has been gathering teammates together for throwing sessions. Recently, Stidham and six fellow Patriots worked together at a private field, observing social distancing guidelines.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Stidham has been the driving force behind these sessions. Wide receivers Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski have taken part, as has Brian Hoyer, Stidham’s competitor for the starting quarterback role.

This is pretty similar to what Brady has been doing with his new teammates in Tampa Bay. It’s not clear if Stidham was directly inspired by Brady or is just pushing a common-sense idea, but either way, it’s good to see the second-year quarterback showing initiative and leadership as he pushes for the starting job.