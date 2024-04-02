Could Jason Kelce make appearance at WrestleMania 40?

Jason Kelce has officially given up on throwing people around on a football field, but WWE might be trying to convince the former All-Pro to showcase his strength in the wrestling ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported on Tuesday that WWE has reached out to Kelce ahead of WrestleMania 40. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of the Eagles.

With Kelce being a beloved figure in Philadelphia, it would make sense if WWE is trying to get him to make some sort of appearance at WrestleMania 40. Kelce’s popularity is also currently at its peak, with him and younger brother Travis finding success with their “New Heights” podcast. Travis, of course, also dates Taylor Swift.

WWE has recruited a number of athletes and celebrities to take part in WrestleMania and other events over the years. Jason Kelce looked like a WWE star in the making when he made his famous victory speech after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018. It would not be a surprise if that is something that interested him.