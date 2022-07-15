Report: Jason McCourty may have new job lined up after retirement

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, but he apparently will not be out of work for long.

McCourty is the favorite to replace Nate Burleson on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” according to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. While nothing is finalized, McCourty impressed in NFL broadcasting bootcamps and lives in New Jersey where the show is taped.

The co-host role on NFL Network’s flagship morning show has been filled by a rotating cast of analysts since Burleson left last August to co-host “CBS This Morning.”

McCourty, a former Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement Friday after 13 NFL seasons. The 34-year-old spent the bulk of his career with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, with one-year stints on the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins as well.