Ex-Pro Bowler Jason Peters agrees to contract with Bears

The Chicago Bears are reinforcing their offensive line with one of the most accomplished and experienced players in the NFL.

Former Pro Bowl lineman Jason Peters has agreed to a contract with the Bears, according to his agent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 39-year-old Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and is widely regarded as one of the finest tackles of his generation. The veteran left tackle was a key cog on the offensive line of the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in 2018. He’s also renowned for his remarkable toughness.

Peters is likely an insurance policy for second-round pick Teven Jenkins, who was expected to contend for a starting tackle spot. Jenkins has yet to practice in training camp due to a back injury, which likely helped spur the team to make a move for Peters.