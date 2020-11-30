Jason Peters to play through broken, dislocated toe

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters has been one of the toughest players in the NFL for years, and he is going to prove that once again during Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Peters suffered a broken and dislocated toe last week that will require surgery after the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The nine-time Pro Bowler is planning to play through the injury, though he will move from tackle to guard to help him compensate for his lack of mobility.

Peters, 38, has played through significant injuries in the past. He suffered a torn biceps muscle midway through the 2018 season and was able to fight through that.

With Carson Wentz struggling, the last thing the Eagles need is to lose one of their most reliable offensive linemen. It remains to be seen how effective Peters will be, but you have to admire his willingness to play through pain even at this stage in his Hall of Fame career.