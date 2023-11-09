2-time Super Bowl champion looking to make NFL return

A former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl player is looking to find a role on an NFL team down the stretch.

Veteran pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is looking to join the practice squad of a playoff contender, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Pierre-Paul has not played since 2022, when he was a regular starter for the Baltimore Ravens.

Free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top rushers still available, is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, per sources. He started 13 games for the #Ravens last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023

Pierre-Paul is not the same player he was during his prime with the New York Giants, but the 34-year-old could bring some quality and experience to a defensive line. He had three sacks in 14 games for the Ravens last year, but put up 9.5 sacks as recently as 2020 while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 94.5 sacks over the course of his career.

Some contending teams expressed interest in Pierre-Paul when he was a free agent prior to 2022. Some of those same teams might be interested in taking another look at him now, though he is unlikely to play a huge role for any squad at this point in the season.