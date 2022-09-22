 Skip to main content
Ex-Super Bowl champion signs with Ravens

September 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Baltimore Ravens took a close look at Jason Pierre-Paul during the offseason, and they are finally signing the pass-rusher.

Pierre-Paul told USA Today’s Josina Anderson on Thursday that he has agreed to a deal with the Ravens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the contract is worth up to $5.5 million for the rest of the season.

Pierre-Paul visited with the Ravens back in June, but he left town without a deal. They were not the only team that showed interest in the 33-year-old.

In 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, Pierre-Paul had 2.5 sacks, 31 total tackles and five quarterback hits. He spent four seasons in Tampa Bay and was with the New York Giants for the first eight years of his career prior to that. Pierre-Paul won two Super Bowls as a member of the Giants.

While he is nowhere near the impact player he used to be, Pierre-Paul was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020. He had 9.5 sacks, 55 total tackles and 14 quarterback hits in 16 games that year. JPP also recorded two sacks and 13 total tackles during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run.

The Ravens have already dealt with numerous injuries on defense, so a low-risk signing like Pierre-Paul makes a lot of sense for them.

