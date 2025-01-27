Report reveals whether Jason Witten will be part of Brian Schottenheimer’s staff

Jason Witten will not be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and it looks like he will not be the next assistant coach for the team either.

Patrik Walker of the Cowboys’ official website reported Monday on the status of the retired ex-Cowboys great Witten after he lost out on the team’s head coaching job to Brian Schottenheimer. Walker says that Witten is not expected to join Schottenheimer’s coaching staff, nor is Witten expected to return to the Cowboys in any capacity for next season.

The 42-year-old Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end for the Cowboys, was seemingly gaining steam earlier this month to become the team’s next head coach. Witten reportedly had the attention of Dallas owner Jerry Jones and even recently got an endorsement for the job from a fellow Cowboys legend.

But with Dallas ultimately choosing to stay in-house and promote their offensive coordinator Schottenheimer to head coach, Witten ended up being out of luck. Instead of taking a smaller coaching job with the Cowboys under Schottenheimer, it looks like Witten will just continue on with the notable amateur coaching gig he first landed a few years ago.