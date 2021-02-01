Jason Witten accepts high school coaching job

Jason Witten has announced he will retire from the NFL after spending the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Some have wondered if he will venture back into broadcasting, but the legendary tight end already has his next career lined up.

Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, announced on Monday that Jason Witten has been hired as head football coach. Liberty Christian is a private school for K-12 students, and Witten’s children are enrolled there.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that Witten had assistant coaching job offers from multiple NFL teams, but the 37-year-old prioritized his family.

Witten is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and a lock to make the Hall of Fame. He was also one of the most respected players in football during his career, so he should make a great high school coach.

A recent report claimed Witten is unlikely to get back into broadcasting. That is not a surprise given how things went when he first entered that field. The Dallas Cowboys legend should feel much more comfortable in a coaching role.